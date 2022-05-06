Eight cool Sonic toys and gifts

Sonic fans are living the good life now, with the latest movie having just released, new games sitting on the horizon, a Netflix series coming soon, and plenty of awesome Sonic toys and gifts available too. If you’re someone who wants to bulk out their Sonic the Hedgehog collection, or who needs to find a gift for a Sonic fan, you’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to Sonic toys, there’s a wealth of options available to you. Like Mickey Mouse or Pikachu, there will never be a shortage of Sonic action figures, plushies, and whatever else. That includes both the movie and the video game interpretations of the character, and we’ve included options that reflect both in this article.

To make it easier to decide what’s worth your cash, we’ve chosen eight of the very best pieces of Sonic collectables and we hope that, in so doing, we’re starting a process which ends with you having a cherished new piece of Sonic merchandise in your collection (or in the collection of one of your friends).

Anyway, these are the best Sonic the Hedgehog toys:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 biplane set

Sonic the Hedgehog movie action figure

Sonic pull-back car

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog novelisation

Sonic Funko Pops

Sonic Plushies

Eggman action figure

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 biplane

Ever since Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the video game, the image of Sonic standing on the wing of a plane flown by Tails has been one that left a lasting impression. Now thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the movie, we’ve seen it brought to life on the big screen and it looks absolutely fantastic. This set not only gives you awesome little figures of Sonic and Tails, but of the plane itself too.

Movie Sonic action figure

Of course, for a lot of people, a figure of Sonic alone will scratch that collecting impulse, and if you want to get your hands on Sonic action figure, you’ll be pleased to head that you can get one specifically based off his appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He even comes with his little makeshift snowboard.

Sonic pull-back racing car

Stepping away from the movie version of Sonic for a second, this pull-back car represents Sonic has he appears in the Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing series. His iconic blue car (Speed Star) has shown up in quite a few games now, and you have to wonder whether he’ll end up driving it or something similar in a future Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog

At this point in time, there hasn’t been a full LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog range, but there is an awesome Green Hill Zone set. Green Hill Zone is an iconic setting that’s appeared throughout the series since the first game (including several strong allusions in the movies) and this set beautifully captures it in LEGO form, along with an awesome little Sonic mini-figure, as well as a LEGO version of Eggman.

Sonic the Hedgehog novelisation

If you enjoyed the movies, then you may be pleased to hear that author Kiel Phegley has written novelisations of both of them. Not only does this give you a unique way to re-live their intriguing plots, but the extra details that they provide can give you a deeper understanding of Sonic’s cinematic adventures. And, hey, if you know a young fan who loves Sonic and you want to get them into reading, this could be a great place to start.

Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops

Like the majority of figures from popular culture, Sonic has been immortalised in Funko Pop’s line of large-headed vinyl figures. Not only are there multiple iterations of Sonic, but you can also get Tails, Knuckles, Eggman, and even Silver and Shadow the Hedgehog. If you’re a collector, they’d look great alongside your other Funko Pops.

Sonic the Hedgehog plushie

Action figures are nice and all, but sometimes a plushie just seems a little bit nicer. As you can imagine for a series that’s populated with anthropomorphic animals, there are loads of official Sonic the Hedgehog plushes. You can even get the more obscure characters like Big, Tikal, and Espio… although if you’re a Princess Sally Acorn fan, you’re out of luck.

Eggman action figure

Last, but not least, let’s talking about Sonic’s lovable arch nemesis – Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik, who’s had his own share of merchandise over the years. In this instant, we want to recommend a particularly cool Eggman action figure. It perfectly captures the villainous doctor’s appearance in the games and allows you to pose him in all kinds of comical positions. Who wouldn’t want to have a lovely little Eggman in their house? Especially on the long, dark, lonely nights.

For more Sonic content that’s spicier than a fresh chilli dog, check out our article on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which covers everything we know about the next film in the series. Also read our article on the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD release, for information about when you can watch the film from the comfort of your own home.