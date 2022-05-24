Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now streaming on Paramount Plus

Gotta go fast to Paramount Plus, because Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now streaming on the platform. The hit family movie, only released in theatres in April, is now available to anyone subscribed to the service.

Paramount marked the occasion by releasing ‘Sonic Drone Home’, an animated short, through ET Online. The video has Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails trying to stop one of Dr Robotnik’s evil robots, which is trying to upgrade in order to conquer the world. At first, Knuckles steps up, but as ever, his arrogance is his downfall. Sonic and Tails fair better, if only through the art of dodging. We won’t spoil the rest, but it’s all very charming.

The short is included in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Blu-ray, and special features as part of the digital release. If it’s just the adventure movie you’re after, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus from now to watch. It should be noted that unfortunately this is US only for the time-being, because the service isn’t available in the UK right now.

Good news, though, because Paramount Plus is launching in the UK in June of this year. Not long to wait for any diehard fans off the blue blur and his pals.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was directed by Jeff Fowler, from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Ben Schwartz voices the titular hero, with James Marsden, Colleen O’Shaughnessy, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, Natasha Rothwell, and Tika Sumpter in the supporting cast.

You can still find Sonic the Hedgehog in theatres too, if Paramount Plus isn’t an option.