Jim Carrey is “retiring” from acting after Sonic 2

It feels as though Jim Carrey was born to play Dr. Robotnik, but it looks as though the Sonic movies may have grabbed the legendary comedic actor just in the nick of time. Carrey is “fairly serious” that’s he’s “retiring, probably,” now that Sonic 2 is out. And what a swan song that would be.

Speaking to Access Hollywood while on the press tour for the family-orientated videogame sequel, Carrey said; “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

He continued; “I really like my quiet life. I love putting paint on canvas, I love my spiritual life. This is something you might never hear another celebrity say, as long as time exists: I have enough, I’ve done enough, I am enough.” This reflective side of Carrey is also present in the 2017 Netflix documentary; Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, in which he discusses making 1999’s Man on the Moon.

Carrey is mainly known for his comedic roles, after he broke out to becomes one of the biggest box office stars during the 1990s, with the likes of Ace Ventura, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Liar Liar and Bruce Almighty. Carrey also demonstrated impressive dramatic chops in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

With the recent news that one of the other biggest stars of the 1990s, Bruce Willis, is retiring from acting due to ill health, it’s been quite a sad few days. Of course, Hollywood stars should do what feels right for them and choosing the right time to stop cannot be easy.

