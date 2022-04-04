Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ending and post-credit scene explained

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the sequel to the 2020 box-office hit, Sonic the Hedgehog, and is packed with adventure, laughs, and plenty of action. However, much like its titular blue character, this family movie is pretty fast-paced and can be downright confusing at points.

With multiple videogame references, globetrotting antics, and mystical glowing emeralds, getting distracted during this sequel isn’t hard. You may be asking yourself, how did Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actually end? Warning Spoilers ahead! Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 takes place shortly after the events of the first movie.

The film begins with Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) making his way back to earth after striking a deal with a certain red echidna, Knuckles (Idris Elba). Why did this alliance form, you ask? Well, it turns out that Knuckles is adamant about finding Sonic (Ben Schwartz), as he believes that our favourite blue hedgehog knows the secret location of an ancient power source – the Master Emerald. Sonic does indeed have the information Knuckles is after but isn’t too keen about handing over the map to the gem’s location that his old mentor, Longclaw, gave him to a stranger and his old moustached nemesis.

Sonic and his new friend Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) must race to find the Master Emerald, all before Knuckles and Robotnik can get their hands on it, and use its powers for evil. Still with us? Good. As we said, a lot happens in this kids movie; blink, and you may just miss a valuable plot development. But fear not, The Digital Fix is here to help. Here we map out the final moments in the film, breaking down what actually happens in the movie’s climax, and analyse how Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sets up future sequels.

What happens at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ends with some spicy betrayal, a splash of redemption and, oh yeah, a fight with a giant robot. After Sonic and Tails lose the compass to the Master Emerald thanks to Dr Robotnik and Knuckles stealing the contraption in Siberia, we see our characters in a slight pickle. With an avalanche hot on their heels in the cold country, Sonic calls his long-time human pal Tom (James Marsden) to open a golden ring portal to his location to save the heroes. However, this quick rescue results in a few problems itself.

After being saved, Sonic and Tails (and a mountain of snow) crash Rachel’s (Natasha Rothwell), Maddie’s sister, wedding in Hawaii. Now yes, crashing a wedding and almost burying all the guests in ice isn’t exactly polite, but before we start pointing fingers at Sonic, it is revealed that the whole ceremony was a sham anyway.

Rachel’s hunky fiancé turns out to be a special agent, part of the organisation GUN (Guardian Unit of Nations). “Operation Catfish” was all a ploy to get closer to Sonic, and unfortunately, Rachel was collateral (not very romantic, is it?). Sonic, Tails and Tom are taken into custody, but just when it seems like no one will be around to stop Dr Robotnik, GUN forgets one thing – hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Payback! Best action movies

Rachel and Maddie find Tails’ backpack full of gadgets and go on a rescue mission, facing off against guards and zapping anyone who gets in their way with the adorable but deadly contraptions. Their efforts eventually lead to Sonic and Tails’ freedom, but their reunion is cut short after a bright green light fills the sky ahead of them. Conveniently, the location of the Master Emerald was near Hawaii all along, and Knuckles and Dr Robotnik are already making their way through a booby trap labyrinth towards the gem. Sonic, not wasting any time, races towards the beacon of light.

Being the fastest creature in pop culture pays off as Sonic manages to intercept the duo. However, after battling with Knuckles, Dr Robotnik shocked us all (not really) by stealing the Master Emerald while no one was looking. Now holding the jewel’s power, once it absorbs into his body, Dr Robotnik teleports his way back to Green Hills, and begins to build a giant Eggman robot, for the purpose of world domination. After Robotnik’s betrayal, Knuckles joins team Sonic, and together they set off to stop their foe before it’s too late.

Using Sonic to taunt and distract the genius, the three animals divert his attention long enough for Knuckles to punch the Master Emerald from Robotnik’s body. Flying out of the robot, Sonic catches the giant gem. However, he can’t stop the now damaged Master Emerald from cracking into seven small Chaos Emeralds in his hands. Just when it seems like all hope is lost and that Robotnik will squish all his foes under his robot foot, a shocking phenomenon takes place.

The road towards destiny: Best adventure movies

Sonic absorbs the small Chaos Emeralds and turns into Super Sonic, a glowing gold god, who essentially sends Robotnik flying out of his armoured robot – stopping his evil plan for good. With the day saved, The Chaos Emeralds leave Sonic’s body and reform again into the Master Emerald. Knuckles, Tails and Sonic are safe, and together with Maddie and Tom, the five of them become a family, dedicating themselves to protecting the ancient gem, and enjoying each other’s company and chilli dogs for the rest of their lives, peacefully… or so they think.

Is there a post-credit scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

The good news is that there is a post-credit scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the even better news is that it introduces a brand new character into the fold. At the end of Sonic, we see a single post-credit scene that takes place shortly after Sonic and Dr Robotnik’s final showdown.

After Dr Robotnik basically destroyed Green Hills, GUN is left to pick up the debris and is essentially on clean up duty. The “Olive Garden guy”, also known as Commander Walters, is on the scene and gets told two pieces of important information from his subordinate. The first bit of news Walters receives is that the body of Dr Robotnik wasn’t found. After one of the GUN agents is revealed to be Dr Robotnik’s sidekick, Stone, in disguise – it is pretty safe to say that we will be seeing the mad genius in the future again sometime soon.

Funny henchmen: Best comedy movies

The second thing that Walter learns is that GUN has come across some buried coordinates from a top-secret project that is around 50 years old. It turns out that the coordinates lead to a research facility where a certain edgy looking hedgehog is sleeping comfortably in a glass tube prison. The covert operation is revealed to be named ‘Project Shadow’, and at the end of the scene, the sleeping black hedgehog opens his red eyes – ready to dive into Sonic’s next adventure.

Having the character reveal of Shadow is a pretty big deal, as it is another iconic addition from the SEGA franchise to enter into the Sonic movies. The character, Shadow, was first introduced in the 2001 game Sonic Adventure 2, and, in the games’ lore, the black hedgehog was created by none other than Dr Robotnik’s granddad. Shadow is generally an anti-hero, but he and Sonic are typically on the same side despite his dark backstory.

However, if the next Sonic movie stays true to the games’ introduction of the character, we could see him team up with Dr Robotnik against our favourite blue hero. Considering how Knuckles already had a similar dynamic with the villain in this movie, though, the next film’s plot will likely change a bit, perhaps with Shadow being the new main antagonist instead of Dr Robotnik. Either way, we know that we are in for a treat come Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Will there be a Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

In February 2022, Sonic 3 and a Knuckles spin-off TV series was announced. If that confirmation wasn’t enough, as you can tell from Sonic 2’s spicy post-credit scene, Sonic 3 is pretty much already being set up. We know that Shadow is now awake, GUN knows about his whereabouts, and Dr Robotnik has evaded the law’s clutches. In short, there are plenty of left-over threads that need answering!

Eggman! Best robot movies

The Master Emerald is also on earth, and with such a powerful artefact still in Sonic and his pals’ care, there is no way the gang will be left alone for long. Dr Robotnik or some other villain will undoubtedly set their sights on that glowy green gem. With Knuckles, Tails, and Sonic now a firm team, we are betting that we will see the trio having to work together yet again against a new threat in no time at all. So rest assured, fans, Sonic’s cinematic run is definitely not over yet.

However, unfortunately, we don’t know when Sonic 3 will be coming out. Paramount has shared no production schedule for the sequel. Considering that there is also that Knuckles TV series in the works, the film may be a slow process, too, depending on the studio’s priority and budget.

Jim Carrey has also recently said that he might be retiring from acting following Sonic the Hedgehog 2, so if this is the case, recasting for Dr Robotnik may take place and again take some time. Similarly, if recasting doesn’t occur, writing a new Sonic script without Dr Robotnik may take some work. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out now in UK cinemas and is set to hit the US on April 8.