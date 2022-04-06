Sonic 2 is packed full of laughs, action, and plenty of references to the SEGA videogames on which it’s based. The sequel to Paramount’s box-office hit Sonic the Hedgehog; the family movie sees some of the most iconic characters in gaming come to the big screen. However, with a backlog of colourful friends in SEGA’s IP, fans are already asking who will be joining the Sonic cinematic franchise next? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 2 sees Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) battle each other yet again, this time for control of the ancient power source – the Master Emerald. The new action movie also introduces us to the beloved videogame characters Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), who both jump into the fight to save the world. The sequel ends happily, but in its post-credit scene, we get a glimpse of another familiar face that will be leading the way in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Is it Metal Sonic? Amy? Or is it Ben Schwartz’s favourite character, Big the Cat? The short answer is no, but it may just be a certain black hedgehog. Here we go over if Shadow is in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and explain what his backstory and origin could mean for the franchise going forward.

Is Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

In the post-credit scenes of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we get a new character reveal, and surprise, surprise – it is none other than Shadow. That’s right, folks; the edgy dark hedgehog is officially joining the Sonic cinematic franchise and will likely be the new villain in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

At the end of the 2022 movie, we see GUN (Guardian Unit of Nations) cleaning up the debris from Sonic and Dr Robotnik’s big fight. However, even with the day being temporarily saved, problems for the organisation soon emerge. Dr Robotnik’s body hasn’t been recovered, meaning the evil genius is still on the loose, and on top of the fugitive’s escape, some secret coordinates in GUN’s records have been found.

Where do these coordinates lead to, you ask? Well, it turns out that they belong to the location of an abandoned science facility that, 50 years ago, was the central hub for the covert operation ‘Project Shadow’. Sonic 2 shows Shadow sleeping in a glass tube prison, but before the flick cuts to black, we see the character open his red eyes –waking from his decades-long slumber.

So yes, Shadow is in Sonic 2, and judging from the post-credit scenes cliffhanger ending, he will be playing a significant role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as well.

Who is Shadow the Hedgehog?

With such a big and dramatic introduction, you may be wondering who exactly is Shadow the Hedgehog, and why was he in an abandoned science facility in the first place? In the 2001 SEGA videogame, Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow was introduced into the franchise as our favourite blue hedgehog’s regular rival.

He is also a character with a somewhat complicated origin. Created by Dr Robotnik’s grandad, Gerald Robotnik, Shadow was crafted to be ‘the ultimate life form’, and to help cure deadly illnesses. To achieve his impressive power, Robotnik infused the anthropomorphic hedgehog with the DNA of an alien overlord, The Black Doom.

The Black Doom is one of Sonic’s main antagonists in the entire franchise, standing next to Dr Robotnik as the big baddies of SEGA. An extraterrestrial villain, who is power-hungry beyond belief, the Black Doom leads a race of violent creatures called the Black Arms who, in the games, come to earth to search for the Master Emerald.

However, despite holding evil DNA from The Black Doom, and being something of a lone wolf, Shadow himself is far from devious. The character is a sharp-witted addition to the Sonic franchise, fully dedicated to achieving his goals and is not so fussed with the whole’ world domination’ thing as those who attempt to exploit him. In the games, Shadow is suffering from amnesia and is therefore easy to manipulate, causing him to go down the wrong path.

But Shadow eventually sees the light and becomes one of Sonic’s allies. Currently, it is unclear what his story will be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Still, knowing Shadow’s legacy and backstory, we are definitely in for a juicy story come Sonic’s next cinematic outing.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out now in UK cinemas and will hit the US come April 8.