The best Vin Diesel movies are now streaming on Netflix

In case you live under a rock, you probably heard that Vin Diesel is set to reprise his fan-favourite role as Richard B. Riddick in Riddick: Furya. Directed by David Twohy, the latest instalment in the science fiction movie franchise will see Riddick return to his home planet (the titular Furya). There, he will discover how his fellow Furyans are fighting against a new, sinister enemy.

It might be a while until we see the new movie in theatres, but don’t threat — that gives you plenty of time to catch up on all the other Riddick movies on streaming services.

As of March 16, doing this couldn’t be easier, because the whole thriller movie trilogy is now available to stream on Netflix. This means that you can watch Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick from the comfort of your own home — provided you have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix prices can vary, so if you want to watch the horror movies, it’ll set you back by at least $6.99 (£4.99) a month. Still, it’s cheaper than a Blu-Ray, and you’d get to see some of Vin Diesel’s best work. If you’re less into alien movies and more into car chases, perhaps the Fast and Furious films are more to your taste: in which case, here’s the full Fast timeline and everything you need to know about the Fast and Furious cast, Fast and Furious characters, and the Fast and Furious 10 release date.