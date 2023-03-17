Riddick movies in order – how to watch Vin Diesel sci-fi movies

How do you watch the Riddick movies in order? With news of a potential new Riddick movie, fans of the Vin Diesel series are always keen to revisit the Riddick movies

Before becoming the leading star of the Fast and Furious movies as the famous Dom Toretto, Vin Diesel was busy making a name for himself ni the science fiction movie scene with Riddick. The Riddick movies follow Vin Diesel as the character Richard B. Riddick. Riddick is a notorious and highly-dangerous criminal, who has surgically altered eyes which allow him to see in the dark while causing him pain in the daylight.

As it stands, there are three live-action Riddick movies and one short animated movie in the Riddick series of action movies. Thankfully, the release of the Riddick movies came in chronological order. There are no sneaky prequels or spin-offs, so the best way to watch the Riddick movies is always in release order too. Handy, eh? So, here’s how you can watch the Riddick movies in order.

How to watch the Riddick movies in order:

Pitch Black

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury

The Chronicles of Riddick

Riddick

Pitch Black

The story of Riddick was first introduced to us with the cult classic Pitch Black. In this action horror movie, Riddick is being transported to a prison planet when the transport ship is struck by space debris, causing it to crash land on a terrifying desert planet where flying predator aliens are eager to feast on the survivors of the crash. Violence ensues.

The Chronicles of Riddick Dark Fury

This short animated movie acts as a stop-gap between Pitch Black and the sequel The Chronicles of Riddick. It’s a mini adventure movie, where Riddick and the two fellow survivors (Jack and Imam) are confronted by a powerful mercenary ship captained by a warlord.

The Chronicles of Riddick

Set five years after the events of Pitch Black, and after the action-packed adventure in Dark Fury, The Chronicles of Riddick is a bigger movie on every level. A more expansive budget means this movie – which follows Riddick as he escapes from the prison on Crematoria, and his subsequent battle with the terrifying Necromonger fleet – has more action, more characters, and more Riddick.

Riddick

Almost a decade after the release of the Chronicles of Riddick, another sequel came along. This time, it was just called Riddick, and once again Vin Diesel’s character is forced to survive through extreme conditions and fight fearsome foes. Action movie perfection, really. What more could you want?

How to stream Riddick movies

Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick Dark Fury, and The Chronicles of Riddick are all available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The newest movie in the series, Riddick, is currently on streaming service Netflix.

That’s it on how to watch the Riddick movies. For more Vin Diesel goodness, take a look at our guide to Fast and Furious 10 release date, or learn about his final outing as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Alternatively, stay up to date with every major new movie in 2023.