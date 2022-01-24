Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie for Amazon Prime

Ho Ho Ho! Just when you thought Christmas was over, it turns out we still have a gift that is yet to be delivered. Captain America himself – Chris Evans – is joining Dwayne Johnson‘s Christmas action comedy movie Red One, which is aiming to shoot this year.

Jake Kasdan, who teamed with Johnson in the Jumanji movies, is set to direct. The original story is by Johnson’s producing partner Hiram Garcia and the screenplay is by Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan. Amazon Studios has picked up the film and is probably already eyeing its franchise potential, much like its rival Netflix is doing with Johnson’s other red film – Red Notice.

While Evans appears to have been on the down-low since retiring his most famous character, Steve Rogers, after Endgame in 2019, he does have several high-profile projects in the pipeline. These include the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man (co-starring Ryan Gosling) and taking us to infinity and beyond in Lightyear.

Evans also wants to stretch his musical muscles – he is rumoured to be appearing in a new version of Little Shop of Horrors, as well as playing Gene Kelly in an untitled film. Evans had cameos in both Free Guy and Don’t Look Up last year.

Dwayne Johnson is as busy as ever, with DC’s Black Adam coming this year, as well as ten other upcoming titles listed on his IMDb.

Red One is described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” which imagines “a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre”. Garcia has also said that Red One is a story he’s wanted to tell for years, describing it as an “epic, edge of your seat, action-adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head.” Unfortunately, we must break it you that The Rock is not playing Santa Claus. We repeat, no Santa Rock.

If you’re still in the festive mood, as January winds down (what even is time anymore?), check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Christmas movies, which Red One will soon be joining, no doubt.