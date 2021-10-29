Captain America’s shield from Avengers: Endgame is going on auction

Captain America’s prop shield, used onscreen by Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame, is going up for auction next week and has already drawn huge opening bids.

The MCU is full of instantly recognisable costumes and props that easily flag each of our favourite characters. But some of these – such as Thor’s hammer and Cap’s shield – are (literally) weighty with significance. As far back as Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, we had a memorable scene in which various Avengers tried to lift Thor’s hammer (not a euphemism). This moment was paid off in the huge crowd-pleasing moment in Endgame when Cap finally got to wield Mjolnir – proving his worth.

This is the very much the same with Cap’s shield – as we’ve seen in the spin-off series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, both Bucky and Sam have wrestled with feeling ‘worthy’ of handling the vibranium weapon. Whereas John Walker (Wyatt Russell) defiled the shield in one particular shocking and bloody scene.

Therefore, the desire of Marvel fans to hold and own the actual prop used by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Endgame is driving up the price – with bids starting at around the $50,000 mark (as reported on MovieWeb).

“It is one of the important Marvel film props to ever come to auction,” said the President of Hake’s Auctions “…this example was used for close-up shots in Evans’ hand as it shows the most detail and its spun aluminum surface exhibits a mesmerizing metallic sheen. The other prop shields made for Endgame were used in long shots and action sequences, lasting one or two scenes before sustaining damage from use associated with stunt work. This shield was handled with care on set so it could be utilized in multiple scenes, making this shield’s near pristine condition an even rarer feat.”

The auction will take place on 2-3 November, 2021 and includes other rare comic book-related memorabilia, such as the issues where Iron Man and Thor were first seen in print.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has now officially taken up the shield and mantle of Captain America, with the fourth Captain America film currently in development.