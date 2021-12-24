Don’t Look Up is now on Netflix

Don’t Look Up, the new comedy movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, is now streaming on Netflix. Adam McKay wrote and directed the feature, about astronomers who discover an asteroid is heading to Earth.

Unlike other disaster action movies, though, these scientists struggle to make everyone believe the threat is real. Cue talk show appearances and meetings with the president of the United States – played by Meryl Streep, no less – to try and make someone, anyone, in power understand what’s happening. Without being too on the nose about it, some of these themes have a stark relevance to recent times, eh?

The film boasts a large ensemble cast, with Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Liev Schreiber, Sarah Silverman, and more. So, you can see one of the most stacked movies of the year in terms of Hollywood names, from the director of The Big Short, right from the comfort of your home, for the cost of your standard Netflix subscription. It’s a Christmas miracle!

Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix around the world, meaning UK and US subscribers have access. Here’s the trailer:

The official synopsis reads: “Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

