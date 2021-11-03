Dwayne Johnson’s idea for Hobbs and Shaw 2 is the “antithesis” of Fast and Furious movies

Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest men in Hollywood and as such trying to pin him down is like trying to wrestle a vaseline covered octopus who just so happens to be a pro-wrestler. One project that’s arguably suffered because of Johnson’s jam-packed schedule is the Hobbs and Shaw sequel, it seems though the Fast and Furious spin-off may be worth the wait.

According to Johnson the action movie spin-off to the film series about fast cars and angrier drivers is unlike anything else in the franchise. “When it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had,” Johnson told SiriusXM’s Julia Cunningham.

“It would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on,” he explained. “In this case, I wanted to, and I still want to do, the quintessential Hobbs movie. That again, without giving it away, that you watch a man walk off into the sunset.”

It sounds to us like Hobbs and Shaw 2 may be the final outing for Johnson’s Fast and Furious character then. While this news may leave fans of the character shocked it makes a lot of sense. Johnson’s one of the world’s most bankable action movie stars and he doesn’t really need this franchise anymore.

That’s part of the reason it’s taken so long for any news on a Hobbs and Shaw 2 to come out. Johnson’s just been too busy and he’s been prioritising other projects over the adventure movie.

“I’m at a point in my career now, I think you guys will appreciate, this is, we’ve internally for us at Seven Bucks, if a project comes my way, it must have what we call now, the Moses Effect,” he said. “And the Moses Effect, meaning it must have the ability to push all the other projects to the side. And it has to be like that’s how good it is. So for example, Red Notice had the Moses Effect. Black Adam had the Moses Effect, Jungle Cruise had the Moses Effect.”

Maybe once his schedule clears he’ll be ready to return to the Fastverse, but given his relationship with Vin Diesel, we can’t see him rushing into anything.