Best Amazon Prime Christmas movies

Love Actually (2003)

A rom-com and festive classic, Love Actually is a must watch modern Christmas movie. Directed by Richard Curtis, the romance movie follows ten different stories and a variety of characters who are all shown to be interlinked as the film goes on.

Set five weeks before the countdown to Christmas, we see relationships being put to the test, evolve, and even see a very naked Bill Nighy singing in a Santa hat (as we said, a must watch). Starring some of the top UK actors such as Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, and Keira Knightley – Love Actually is the perfect pick this December.

Nativity! Trilogy (2009 – 2014)

Amazon Prime currently has all of the Nativity! movies on offer: Nativity! (starring Martin Freeman), Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger (starring David Tennant), and Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey (starring Martin Clunes). So if you are after some light-hearted family movies that will make you chuckle, you are pretty much sorted. All the films revolve around a primary school teacher during the festive season getting up to shenanigans.

The first movie saw the panic of the school putting on a play to impress the local paper, the second was centred around a singing competition, and the last was about a teacher getting kicked in the head by a donkey and having amnesia (yes, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds). Truly fun for the whole family, the Nativity! trilogy makes for a great holiday movie marathon.

The Night Before (2015)

A boozy Christmas adventure that is surprisingly a top comedy movie, The Night Before is a fun ride all about friendship and letting go of the past. Three friends have a yearly Christmas tradition of partying until they drop. However, once they hit their 30’s, it becomes hard to capture the joy of Christmas benders past.

The group decided to end the tradition by attending a super secretive party called the Nutcracker Ball. The movie shows the characters celebrating their youth in a blaze of glory and dealing with their changing lives in a strangely serious and complex way. It might not be a kid-friendly choice, but The Night Before is definitely worth any adult’s time.

Becoming Santa (2011)

Fancy a festive documentary? Well, look no further because Amazon Prime has one all about people living their lives as the big jolly man himself – Santa Claus.

The movie follows one man’s life as he enters into the world of Santa impersonators, bleaching his hair and growing out a beard for the mad holiday rush. During the film, we get an inside look at what this mythical figure means to society, the lengths people will go to bring Christmas cheer, and how ordinary people keep the spirit of jolly Saint Nick alive.

The Holiday (2006)

Amazon Prime is offering its subscribers a chance to watch the 2006 box office hit The Holiday. Starring Kate Winslett, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, the romantic comedy sees the A-listers take a crack at a Christmas themed rom-com.

Following two women who switch places across the Atlantic ocean to escape their romance troubles, the film is all about the two lovelorn ladies who get hit with cupid’s bow once again. The Holiday is a solid pick if you are after an easy, fuzzy flick to add to your festive movie collection.

A Christmas Gift from Bob (2020)

The sequel to the award-winning British biographical drama A Street Cat Named Bob, A Christmas Gift from Bob is a touching story full of friendship, strength – oh yeah and a cute cat – what more could you want?

Based on James Bowen’s bestselling memoirs, the film follows Bowen and the cat Bob, as Bob helps Bowen through one of the most challenging periods of his life in their final Christmas together. Seeing the cat and man’s powerful and heartwarming relationship ticks all the wholesome boxes you want out of a Christmas film as the two learn the true meaning of the holidays together.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

OK, so let’s get this out the way first; this is one of those free movies that Amazon Prime hosts, but you will have to watch it with ads. Trust us, though; it is totally worth it. Starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, the classic Christmas story follows a man named George Bailey, who has spent his life-giving up his dreams to help his community instead.

One night George, now disillusioned about his life choices, decides to end it all. However, a guardian angel stops him and shows how bleak the world would be if he were never born. It’s a Wonderful Life is THE Christmas movie to watch every year, and is considered one of the best movies ever made too – so what are you waiting for?

