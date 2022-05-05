Ragnarok season 3 release date, plot details, cast, and more

What is the Ragnarok season 3 release date? Streaming giant Netflix is renowned for creating a wealth of fantastic TV series, with an unthinkable amount of original content readily available on the streaming service. Among the treasure trove of the best Netflix series out there, is Ragnarok, a drama series currently gearing up for its third season.

Netflix has confirmed that a new season of Ragnarok was given the greenlight, but also shared the sad news that this would be the third and final season of the hit show. Well, don’t be too down, we’ve got all the details you need relating to the Ragnarok season 3 release date, plot details, casting announcements and more.

Ragnarok first premiered in 2020, and is a modern day reimagining of Norse mythology, set in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda, a town suffering at the hands of climate change and industrial pollution. The teenage protagonist, Magne (David Stakston), challenges those responsible for the crisis facing the town, and his mission is helped by the fact that he is the reincarnation of Thor (no, it’s not linked to the MCU).

Ragnarok season 3 release date

At the moment, there is still no official release date for Ragnarok season 3, but we think it will land at some point in the second half of 2022. Historically, season 1 hit Netflix on January 31, 2020, and season 2 arrived on May 27, 2021, which indicates a yearly release.

Each season of Ragnarok is fairly short too, at just six episodes apiece, which means the production isn’t quite as heavy as shows which have bigger seasons. If they move quickly, we should see Ragnarok come to an end this year.

Is there a trailer for Ragnarok season 3?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Ragnarok season 3 just yet. With production ongoing, and no news of the shoot wrapping up at the moment, we may have to wait a while for a trailer.

But, if our assumption of a late 2022 release date is on the money, then a trailer will more than likely drop in the next couple of months.

Ragnarok season 3 plot

No official plot details have been released for Ragnarok season 3 at this stage, but given that this is the final season, and the fact that Ragnarok basically means a great battle leading to the death of many gods, we expect some pretty conclusive action is on its way.

The lines between good and evil have certainly blurred in season 2 of Ragnarok, with Laurits dabbling in the dark side (which makes sense, given he is the modern version of Loki, god of mischief). Similarly, Saxa seemingly pledged her allegiance to Magne instead of the Jutul, after a change of heart in the season 2 finale.

Myths and magic: The best fantasy movies of all time

That finale saw Laurits, having felt betrayed by Magne, unleash the Jörmungandr, which is essentially a Thor-killing world serpent. With the evil Jutul family, Laurits, and now his deadly new pet to contend with, Magne will certainly have his hands full in season 3.

Luckily, he will have the help of a whole host of fellow gods that we were introduced to in season 2, and there could well be more to come if Norse mythology is anything to go by.

Who will be in Ragnarok season 3?

It’s highly likely that all the main players who were on the scene at the end of season 2, will return for Ragnarok season 3. Obviously, key characters Magne and his half-brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) will be back for the final season.

We also expect the new allies Magne found in season 2 to return for more action, with the gods Iman (Danu Sunth), Wotan (Bjørn Sundquist), and Harry (Benjamin Helstad) all likely to join the big fight. And, it seems they will be joined by Saxa (Theresa Frostad Eggesbø), who sided with Magne in the season 2 finale.

Smells like teen spirit: The best teen movies

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Ragnarok without the villainous Jutul family. The apocalyptic giants will be without their leader, Vidar (Gísli Örn Garðarsson), who met an untimely end in season 2. But, Fjor (Herman Tømmeraas) and Ran (Synnøve Macody Lund) have enough evil in their bones to make up for that.

It remains to be seen what new characters will be introduced in the third and final season of Ragnarok, but given the vast lore of Norse mythology, we’re sure there’s a few more gods waiting to make themselves known.

That’s everything we know about Ragnarok season 3 at this stage, but we expect the updates to come in thick and fast through the rest of 2022, so we will keep you in the loop. In the meantime, why not get up to speed with more teen drama in our Euphoria season 3 release date guide.