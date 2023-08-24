Will there be a Ragnarok season 4? It is time to return to Norway as the battle between Gods and Giants continues. But with Netflix finally releasing Ragnarok season 3, fans are already anxious to learn if the show will get another chapter or not.

Ragnarok has been a firm favorite for all of us Netflix subscribers, telling the story of Magne and Laurits as they bring the Norse gods to life. Since 2020, we’ve seen Magne fight for the good of his town, go head-to-head with giants, and dabble with higher powers, too. And with the Ragnarok season 3 release date now here, everyone wants to know if this is truly the end of one of the best TV series on Netflix.

Well, we are here to answer all your burning questions down below. In this spoiler-free guide, we break down the possibilities of a Ragnarok season 4 release date and explain if the show has a future past the most recent episodes.

Will there be a Ragnarok season 4?

Sorry, folks, but there will be no Ragnarok season 4. It has been confirmed that Ragnarok season 3 was the final chapter in the beloved show.

Now, this may seem odd, given how popular Ragnarok is. It is Netflix’s third Norwegian-language TV series and has been a firm favorite of the streamer’s users since its release in 2020.

However, this doesn’t seem to be a straight case of Netflix canceling a show without reason. Ragnarok was planned as a 3-season arc. This means that the story essentially ends by the close of season 3, making season 4 unnecessary.

Still, never say never. Ragnarok season 4 could still happen if the show moves platforms and the creators feel like there is more story to tell. But for now, it seems like the series is done and dusted. Stay tuned for updates!

