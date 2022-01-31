Percy Jackson fans want Logan Lerman to return for Disney Plus series

Back in 2010, the novels of Rick Riordan were brought to the big screen for the first time with fantasy movie Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. The young adult adventure movie epic starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Pierce Brosnan, and Rosario Dawson. The box-office success of that movie, inevitably led to a sequel, with Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters arriving in 2013.

Unfortunately, that was where the Percy Jackson movie franchise ended, with many fans unhappy with the handling of the source material. But, thanks to the merger of 20th Century Fox and Disney back in 2019, Disney acquired the rights to the Percy Jackson property. We learned last summer that plans for a Percy Jackson series on Disney Plus were going ahead and that a writers’ room had begun.

While details on the series are sparse at the moment, one thing’s for sure – the fans want Logan Lerman to return to the franchise. However, a 30-year-old man playing a character who is supposed to be 12-years-old, wouldn’t really work. But, the Percy Jackson fanbase has an idea which seemingly works for everyone.

The Percy Jackson stories contain plenty of gods and mythical beings, and now that Logan Lerman is older, fans want the actor to play Poseidon, god of the sea. This idea first took off back in 2020, when the plans for a series were floated, and now that the project is picking up speed, the fans are back and clamouring for the star to return.

The Disney Plus series, officially titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has enlisted the director of the Dora the Explorer movie to direct the pilot. Author Rick Riordan is also involved in the writing, and has an executive producer role, so the project should be in good hands.

Despite the fact that fans, and Riordan himself, lamented the Percy Jackson movies at the time, the character and the stories have remained fiercely popular, and the reputation of Lerman has only increased since those movies.

Whether any of the other original cast members will return, remains to be seen, but we do know that Alexandra Daddario is excited for the Disney Plus show to launch. Perhaps a big reunion is on the cards? We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear any more about Percy Jackson and the Olympians.