Percy Jackson series greenlit by Disney Plus

Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series is officially coming to Disney Plus, with fans finally getting to see more of the stories on screen. The film franchise starring Logan Lerman was abandoned after just the first two books were adapted in 2010-2013. Casting is currently underway, with production expected to start this summer and James Bobin will direct the pilot.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said, “With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney Plus audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery.”

20th Television President Karey Burke added, “Bringing Rick Riordan’s brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney Plus as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself and the excellent team he has assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators…This will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love.”

The Percy Jackson books have sold more 180 million copies and centre around a teenage boy, who also happens to be a demigod with magical powers. The books feature Greek gods such as Zeus, Poseidon, Kronos and Artemis.

The first movie, directed by Chris Columbus, made around $225 million and the second made nearly $200 million. Despite this, the franchise did not continue.

Rick Riordan made the announcement in a short video, which you can view below;

