Alexandra Daddario “loves” Percy Jackson movies, “so excited” for Disney Plus series

Let’s be honest; sometimes cinematic adaptations just don’t work out, much like 20th Century Fox’s Percy Jackson movies, which had a less than stellar reception upon their release. However, actress Alexandra Daddario has stated her love for the decisive demigod films, and excitement for the upcoming Percy Jackson Disney Plus series.

During an interview on WrapWomen’s ‘UnWrapped’ podcast, Daddario – who played the daughter of goddess Athena Annabeth in the 2010 adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novels Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters – discussed her thoughts on the franchise. The actor revealed that despite the backlash received by fans and critics alike, she has no regrets starring in the Percy Jackson movies. In fact, she “loved them”, and is excited to see the upcoming TV series of Riordan’s reboot come to life.

“I loved Percy Jackson. Like, I loved it. When I stepped into Percy Jackson and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid; I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff,” Daddario explained. “And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have.”

“I am so excited for the kids that are going to be cast in that [Disney Plus series] and how they’ll inspire a new generation of young women. Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people,” the star continued. “But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.”

Daddario, now 35 years old, won’t be reprising her role as Annabeth anytime soon. The upcoming Disney Plus Percy Jackson series will be sticking close to its source material and will follow twelve-year-old Percy and his young friends’ adventures based around Greek Mythology in Camp Half-Blood. Riordan is personally overseeing the series, and James Bobin is set to direct the first episode.

It is currently unclear who will replace Daddario as Annabeth, and no release date for the future series has been confirmed just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

