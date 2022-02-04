Tom Holland wants Andrew Garfield to make Amazing Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the final part of Tom Holland’s first trilogy as the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ending on a stark (no pun intensed) change of direction for the Peter Parker we’ve seen so far as Marvel ups the ante into Phase 4 of their cinematic and TV series releases.

The action movie broke several box office records, and while the inclusion of Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men was long rumoured, Garfield donning the Spidey suit especially resonated with fans this time round. An especially emotional moment in the movie included Garfield’s Parker saving MJ from falling off the building — something he failed to do with his own love Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With the character hinting at what they’ve been up to between the 2014 movie and now, fans started a campaign for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie to be made to properly end Garfield’s character arc.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Holland made it clear that there was plenty of room in the Spider-Verse for two of them, as he threw his support behind Garfield potentially reprising the role in a third Amazing Spider-Man movie. “I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

The release of No Way Home leaves Garfield as the only Spider-Man on the big screen without a trilogy. While a third Amazing Spider-Man movie was initially announced by Sony for release in 2016, the infamous Sony leak of 2015, where confidential emails between top Sony execs were posted to Wikileaks, suggested that Garfield was fired from The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after purportedly failing to show up at a high-profile event in Brazil, where the film was meant to be announced.

Also included in the leak were alleged emails between Sony execs and Marvel to negotiate the introduction of Spider-Man into the MCU, which happened on the big screen in 2016 — ironically, the same year that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was meant to be released. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also wasn’t particularly well-received by fans or critics, garnering a Rotten Tomatoes score of 51%.

Now that the Garfield renaissance is in full swing (again, no pun intended), it seems like it’s up to Sony to decide whether they want to finish what they started all those years ago. Meanwhile, Garfield can be seen in drama movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was released in theatres on February 4 in the UK. As for Holland, he is swapping his Spidey-Suit for khakis as Nathan Drake in the upcoming adventure movie Uncharted, which will be released on February 18.