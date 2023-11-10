David Fincher’s new movie is now streaming on Netflix

Something new from David Fincher is usually worth celebrating. Mank aside, he’s long been one of the most methodical, reliable filmmakers in Hollywood. Now, he has another picture out, The Killer starring Michael Fassbender, and it’s streaming right now on Netflix.

Netflix has the new movie thanks to Fincher’s overall deal with the streaming service. It’s the platform that allowed him to make and put out Mank (for our collective sins), and now he’s back with another thriller movie.

Based on the comics of the same name by Alexis ‘Natz’ Nolent and Luc Jacamon, The Killer follows an unnamed assassin (Fassbender) who becomes more emotionally involved on an assignment than he’d like, leading to a process of self discovery. Tilda Swinton and Arliss Howard are among the co-stars, all suggesting this is already one of the best Netflix movies available.

As Fincher’s second collaboration with Netflix, The Killer didn’t go straight onto our dashboards. The drama movie got a brief theatrical opening earlier this year, following the premiere at Venice International Film Festival.

These films come on the heels of Fincher’s involvement in two of the best TV series of the last decade, House of Cards and Mindhunter. The latter was something of a passion project of his, about the FBI’s research into serial killers and the search for several murderers that had otherwise evaded authorities for years.

Subject matter Fincher is vary familiar with, given Zodiac, one of his best movies, about the hunt for the Zodiac killer. The Killer continues his fascination with death and murder, though at least it’s in the realm of fiction so not quite as bleak.

While I’d love to see Fincher’s work on the big screen, I’m happy to get more from him in whatever form it arrives. It suits me just fine to sit down and watch The Killer on Netflix, especially since it’s November so I can wrap up all nice and warm and make myself a hot chocolate.

It's the simple things!