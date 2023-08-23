Dwayne Johnson’s TV series is rising up the Netflix charts

The hierachy of power in the Netflix charts has shifted, as Ballers, Dwayne Johnson‘s five-season TV series, is steeply rising up the streamer’s most-watched charts.

The comedy series, which aired on HBO between 2015 and 2019, followed Spencer Strasmore (Johnson), a former NFL player who decides to use his life experience to become a financial manager for other NFL players.

While the sports drama series was created by Steven Levinson, Johnson was also on board as an executive producer. Starring alongside Johnson was Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, and Jazmyn Simon. And now, thanks to the streaming service, Ballers is getting a new lease of life.

Overall, the feel-good show has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with season 1 performing the strongest critically with an 81% aggregated rating.

Reviewers were especially complimentary of Johnson, with NPR’s Eric Deggans noting that “The Rock may have missed his calling as a television star with the skill to keep a character compelling week after week.” Similarly, The Guardian‘s Dan Quade praised Johnson’s “undeniable charisma” while The Wrap‘s Diane Gordon says the actor “does a solid job of leading the ensemble.”

Several critics also dubbed Ballers as sport’s answer to Entourage: another one of Levinson’s shows that chronicled the rise of a group of up-and-coming actors as they try and break into the world of A-Listers.

The series recently joined Netflix after being acquired from its previous network, and given it’s already risen to third place in the streamer’s top most-watched TV series chart for the week, we think that Baller will like its new home.

