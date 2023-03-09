Naruto getting four new episodes to celebrate 20th anniversary

As far as anime goes, few shows have been as popular as Naruto. The hit TV series celebrates it’s 20th anniversary later this year (feel old yet?), and as part of the big milestone we are going to be getting four brand new episodes of the anime series.

The show, based on the successful manga series, follows the titular cartoon character and the eclectic group of Naruto characters as they do battle to become the Hokage, the strongest ninja and leader of the village. Fans of the animated series have long contested the ranking of the Akatsuki members and what the best Naruto justu is, and the debates will begin all over again come September.

According to the official website for Naruto, there will be four brand-new episodes coming our way before the end of the year, to commemorate the birthday of the original show.

No substantial details have been revealed about what the new episodes will entail at this stage. But we can tell you where to stream Naruto, and if you’re planning a rewatch of the original, here’s all the Naruto filler episodes you can skip.

Studio Pierrot already put together a special feature called Road of Naruto, which condenses 20 years of the thriller series into a ten minute video. You can check this out below.

If you can’t wait until September, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Twitter account shared three images to promote the upcoming new episodes of Naruto. You can see those new images below.

Naruto has given us some incredible anime villains over the years, through the TV show and the anime movies, and we can’t wait to see what happens in the new episodes.

