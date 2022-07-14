Demon Slayer season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Demon Slayer season 3 release date? Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga of the same name, Demon Slayer has captured the hearts of all anime lovers since starting back in 2019. Telling the story of the Demon Slayer Corp member Tanjiro Kamado and his demon sister Nezuko, over the anime series‘ past two seasons, we have laughed, cried, and already, fans are begging for more.

From epic battles to heart-wrenching character backstories, Demon Slayer is packed with addictive drama. As we watch humans and demons fight to the death, every new confrontation is more dangerous and spicy than the last. So, needless to say, TV lovers are anxiously waiting to see what adrenaline-inducing events will be thrown at Tanjiro next. Luckily, Demon Slayer season 3 has already been confirmed. That’s right; it is time to unsheathe your blades and get ready to see the gang decapitate a fresh batch of monsters.

But, all this excitement aside, you may be wondering what exactly will happen to the Demon Slayer Corps in the future? Like Tanjiro, The Digital Fix has sniffed out all the truths you need to know about the Demon Slayer season 3 release date. From its cast, trailer, plot, and more, here is what to expect from the next chapter of the hit anime series.

Demon Slayer season 3 release date Speculation

Demons Slayer season 3 is definitely on its way, but sadly, we don’t know when exactly it will make it onto our small screens. Currently, there is no release date for Demon Slayer season 3. However, by looking at the anime studio Ufotable’s typical production patterns, we can begin to make some pretty solid guesses on when we can next see Tanjiro and company.

Ufotable has always been pretty consistent when it comes to Demon Slayer releases. The first season of Demon Slayer dropped in 2019. Then, the first arc of Demon Slayer season 2 aired in October 2021, and its final arc wrapped up in February 2022. Taking this into account, it is safe to say that fans can expect a 12-month gap before season 3 releases.

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! [STAFF]

Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design: Akira Matsushima

Animation Production: @ufotable pic.twitter.com/nmSamYTOdy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

Since the official Demon Slayer social media account has already begun to post a stream of promotional material for the next instalment of the anime, we are hopefully optimistic that our guess pans out, and that Demons Slayer season 3 will drop sometime in early 2023.

However, this is just speculation, so be sure to bookmark this guide as we update you on a firm release date as soon as one drops.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer

The good news is that there is a trailer for Demon Slayer season 3! On April 2022, Crunchyroll released a clip to promote the series’ next arc – Swordsmith Village.

Although the first half of the trailer is pretty much a recap of Demon Slayer season 2, the video gives us a hint as to which Hashiras (the highest ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corp) the next chapter will be about.

The Demon King! Best horror anime

Demon Slayer season 2 was split into two arcs, one focusing on 2 Hashiras: the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, and the other on the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. In the season 3 teaser, we see a new set of Demon Slayer higher-ups highlighted: the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito.

So it looks like Tanjiro and the gang – much like season 2 will be teaming up with the Hashira again.

Demon Slayer season 3 plot

As we mentioned above, thanks to the teaser from Crunchyroll, we know that the plot of Demon Slayer season 3 will be covering the Swordsmith Village arc. In terms of the series’ source material, that means that chapters 100-127 of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga will be covered in the anime’s next outing.

In the Demon Slayer manga, the Swordsmith Village arc takes place directly after the events of the Entertainment District arc that was covered back in Demon Slayer season 2. For those who can’t remember the previous chapter of the anime, the last season of Demon Slayer ended with Tanjiro and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui making history as they beheaded two upper six members of the Twelve Kizuki: the demonic siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Although the Demon Slayer gang managed to shake the upper ranks of the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji’s inner circle – which has been unmovable for centuries – Tanjiro also broke his trusty demon-slaying sword in the process of the epic battle.

In order to continue fighting and to retrieve demon blood, which he needs for his quest to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human, Tanjiro needs to fix his blade. The keen-nosed hero, therefore, makes his way to the Swordsmith Village so that Hotaru Haganezuka (the Demon Slayer Corps affiliated swordsmith) can repair his sword.

It is art: Best anime movies

As luck would have it, the Village the gang heads to holds an ancient weapon. However, not everything is sunshine and roses here, as Tanjiro and his companions may (ok, will definitely) encounter a powerful demon or two while going about their business.

As the trailer also showed us, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be accompanying Tanjiro and Co. too. So hopefully, with the help of the experienced Demon Slayers, all our heroes will make it out alive of the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer season 3 cast

It looks like all of our series regulars will be back in action for Demon Slayer season 3. Although the next chapter is still far off in the future, we can pretty much count on Natsuki Hanae returning to voice Tanjiro, along with Akari Kitô reprising the role of Nezuko.

Other key members set to return are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Toshihiko Seki will definitely be making a comeback as the series’ big baddie Muzan Kibutsuji.

The classics: One Piece characters ranked

In terms of the new(ish) characters, Kana Hanazawa will be voicing Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, while Kengo Kawanishi will be taking on the part of Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito.

Here is the cast list for Demon Slayer season 3:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

Ai Kayano as Kanae Kocho

Reina Ueda as Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri

Daisuke Namikawa as Hotaru Haganezuka

Obviously, new demons may still be introduced into the series, as well as new heroes. So bare in mind that the list above may still grow. We will keep you posted as more casting news for Demon Slayer season 3 comes in.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer season 3?

Since the first and second seasons of the series are all available to watch in the same place, we are betting that once it drops, Demon Slayer season 3 will be heading to Crunchyroll.

This is pretty much a safe assumption, especially since the other big anime streaming service Funimation has had a recent merger with Crunchyroll too. So, yeah, if you are after the latest episodes of Demon Slayer, make sure to renew those subscriptions.

Bingeworthy picks: Best animated series

Crunchyroll’s fan membership costs £6.50/$7.99 per month, while the Mega fan tier costs £8.99/$9.99 per month. The first season of Demon Slayer is also available in a selection of territories on Netflix, but if you are after the latest episodes, Crunchyroll is still your best bet.

And that is all anime fans. For more 2D fun here are our guides to One Punch Man season 3, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.