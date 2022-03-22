Where can I stream Naruto? Adapted from Masashi Kishimoto’s best-selling manga, Naruto tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a terrible past. As a baby, his father sealed the powerful demon fox Kurama into Naruto, giving the boy incredible powers but causing the people of the village to fear him.

Despite feeling neglected and alone, Naruto dreams of becoming Hokage, the leader of his village, and winning the admiration of his fellow villagers. The anime series sees Naruto grow from a cocky pre-teen ninja to a powerful teen shinobi making friends and enemies along the way in classic Shōnen style.

Considered one of the most popular anime of the decade, the series ran for impressive 220 episodes and got a sequel Naruto: Shippuden, which ran for a mind-boggling 500 episode. But if you want to catch up on the adventure of all your favourite Naruto characters as they battle the deadly Akatsuki, where do you start? Well, don’t worry, here’s where you can stream Naruto.

Where can I stream Naruto?

You have a few options if you want to catch up on the adventures of Konoha’s number one hyperactive, knucklehead ninja. In the UK and US, the series is available in its entirety (including sequel series Shippuden) on the anime streaming service Funimation.

Funimation offers a 14-day free trial when you sign up for their service, after which it’ll set you back just $5.99/£4.99 a month and unlock a lot more anime series like One Piece and My Hero Academia. You can sign up for Funimation using our affiliate link here.

That’s not your only option, though. Naruto is also available on Crunchyroll, where you can stream it for free if you’re willing to put up with adverts. Or you can sign up to its premium service and skip the ads for just $6.50/£6.50 a month.

If you live across the pond, you have a few more options. The full series is available on Amazon Prime, while the first four seasons can be streamed on Hulu.