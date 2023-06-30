One of Meryl Streep’s most iconic movies came out 17 years ago today

There’s no shortage of good Meryl Streep movies. Whether it’s Sophie’s Choice, Mamma Mia!, or Out of Africa, Meryl Streep has proven time and time again that she’ll always be one of the best actors of all time.

And she truly doesn’t stop. She’s most recently appeared in the TV series Only Murders in the Building, and played one of her most wild roles to date in the 2021 Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

But between her drama movies, musicals, and rom-coms, there’s one movie that we think stands out as one of the best. And today’s a better day than any to talk about it because it actually came out 17 years ago on June 30, 2006.

The Devil Wears Prada has become a cultural icon over the years. The comedy movie, which stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, sees Streep in one of her most beloved roles to date: the formidable movie villain known as Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on the novel of the same name, follows Hathaway as Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist two takes a job as an assistant to the highly-feared fashion magazine editor Miranda (Streep). From walking her dogs to sourcing unpublished Harry Potter manuscripts, Andy is pushed to her limits.

It’s clear Streep is having the time of her life in this movie, throwing hearty insults without care to whoever gets in her path. Her quiet-killer attitude makes this one of her most memorable characters to date.

Quite frankly, we’re not sure what we love about this movie more, the fashion, the quotability, or the sheer number of icy Streep stares that cut through the screen like glass. If you need reminding of just how incredible she is in the role, check out the below compilation of amazing Miranda moments.

