Mean Girls cast: where are they now?

Where are the Mean Girls cast now? Few teen movies have been quite as iconic and rewatchable as Mean Girls, with everything from little jokes to the fashion choices from the 2000s movie remaining a part of popular culture today. But what about the actors involved?

It would be silly to pretend we don’t all know Lindsay Lohan was the star of the comedy movie, but the whole ensemble cast did an amazing job of giving Mean Girls a timeless quality. Well, the good news is, pretty much all of the lead actors from the movie have gone on to great things.

So, let’s take a look at the Mean Girls cast and where they are now, so you can stop wondering where you’ve seen their face since.

The Mean Girls cast:

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron

Rachel McAdams as Regina George

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith

Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury

Amy Poehler as June George

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron

Not long after Mean Girls, Lohan starred in the family movie Herbie Fully Loaded and the rom-com Just My Luck. In 2010 she also had a role in the action movie Machete, and also appeared in various TV series like Ugly Betty, Glee, and Anger Management.

Sadly, her personal life had a tendency to get in the way of her career at times, but Lohan is back! She recently made a Christmas movie called Falling For Christmas, which you can watch on the streaming service Netflix.

Lohan broke into Hollywood at a young age, and you’ll probably remember her starring in the ‘90s movie The Parent Trap, and later Freaky Friday, which both came before Mean Girls.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George

2004 was something of a breakout year for McAdams, who not only starred as the movie villain in Mean Girls, but also broke all our hearts in the romance movie The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling.

Since then, McAdams has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, starring in the Sherlock Holmes detective movie franchise, the Oscar-winning movie based on a true story Spotlight, and the musical comedy Eurovision.

McAdams is also a part of the MCU, having played Christine Palmer in two Doctor Strange Marvel movies.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith

Mean Girls was Amanda Seyfried’s big screen debut, and it has led to amazing things for the actor since. Shortly after, she had a role in the thriller movie Alpha Dog, but it was her leading role in the musical movies Mamma Mia that really helped catapult her to fame.

Seyfried also appeared in the horror movie Jennifer’s Body, the Ethan Hawke movie First Reformed, and was Oscar-nominated for her role in the drama movie Mank.

Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners

While Chabert has over 160 credits to her name, she is arguably the Mean Girls cast member who found the least prominence since her role as Gretchen Wieners. Chabert has done a lot of voice work on various animated series and video games, including The Spectacular Spider-Man and a Sonic the Hedgehog game.

In live-action, Chabert appeared in the remake of the classic Christmas horror movie Black Christmas, as well as countless other straight-to-TV movies.

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury

Tina Fey is a nine-time Emmy-award winning actor who has spent a great deal of her career working on the comedy series Saturday Night Live, as well as starring in the show 30 Rock as Liz Lemon.

Fey is an accomplished voice actor, too, lending her vocal talents to animated movies like Megamind and the Pixar movie Soul. In live-action, Fey has starred in comedy movies like Date Night, The Invention of Lying, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Amy Poehler as June George

Amy Poehler is a close friend and frequent collaborator of Tina Fey, and the pair have been a formidable double act throughout their career. Another Saturday Night Live alum, Poehler’s credits are mainly in the comedy arena.

She was the star of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, where she played the iconic Leslie Knope. Like Fey, Poehler has also voiced cartoon characters in animated movies like Inside Out and Horton Hears a Who. When it comes to live-action, Poehler can be found in comedy movies Sisters and The House.

That’s the main players in the Mean Girls cast for you. If you like learning about movie casts, check out our guide to the Home Alone cast or the Iron Man cast.