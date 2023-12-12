X-Men 97 finally gets an update from Marvel, and it’s a good one

The mutants are coming to the MCU, and their Disney Plus series finally got some acknowledgement from Marvel Studios. X-Men ’97, the upcoming sequel to the beloved Saturday morning cartoon, will arrive soon, according to an end-of-year update on the service.

We’ve had some very explicit nods to Xavier’s School for Gifted Children in the MCU so far. Kamala Khan was named a mutant in her Marvel series, Patrick Stewart returned to play the iconic Marvel character Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and of course, we just had The Marvels ending.

We’re still waiting on the X-Men 97 release date though, and now we have the release window. Disney has confirmed the Disney Plus show will arrive in 2024. Hey, it’s better than nothing!

We can extrapolate something more specific than that, based on what else has been announced. The Echo release date is January 6, and that’ll carry into spring. The Agatha release date is penciled in for late 2024, so that’s winter covered.

We don’t know the Ironheart release date, but that’s likely to arrive in summer or autumn, depending on when the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte premiere. I believe X-Men ’97 will arrive in the first half of 2024, most likely April or May, as a stopgap between Echo and Ironheart.

The animated series, including What If…? and Visions, aren’t quite as prominently placed as the live-action shows, but Disney still doesn’t like any disruption to the tentpole franchises. X-Men 97 will get at least a couple of weeks, if not a full month without something else Marvel or Star Wars getting in the way.

The first season has been locked for some time now, since Lenore Zann revealed they were already recording for season 2. Maybe Kevin Feige was waiting for the X-Men movies connection to the MCU to happen before lining it up properly? Who knows.

At least it’s time to finally get excited. The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Deadpool 3 is right on their tail. 2024 is going to be a big year, so see what else is coming up with our guide to the upcoming Marvel movies.