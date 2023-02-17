Who plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3?

Kang the Conqueror may be the big bad on Marvel's Phase 5 but we can't forget Ant-Man 3's other villain MODOK. Here's who plays the new Marvel villain.

Who plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3?

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Who plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3? Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are back for another out-of-this-world adventure. This time the dynamic duo have been dragged into the Quantum Realm along with Hank, Janet, and Cassie.

But who pulled them into this subatomic world? Well, it was Kang the Conqueror, of course, the new big bad Marvel villain. Ant-Man 3 doesn’t just have one bad guy, though. Oh no, that would be far too easy for Scott and our favourite MCU characters to overcome. No, Kang’s got minions, minions like MODOK.

Those familiar with the Ant-Man cast may recognise who plays the big-headed bad guy because MODOK’s got a history of our favourite Ant-Man characters. So who plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3? Well, don’t worry; we’ve got the answer. Warning spoilers ahead for the new Paul Rudd movie.

Who plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3?

Corey Stoll plays MODOK in Ant-Man 3. Stoll previously played Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket, in the first Ant-Man movie. As a result of Scott destroying Cross’s regulator, the villain was transported to the Quantum Realm, where he was transformed into MODOK. 

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want to know more about the future of the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5, where we look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date, Spider-Man 4 release date, and all the new movies coming our way.

If you want to keep your eyes on the smallest Avenger, though, you should check out our Ant-Man 3 review or our guide to the Ant-Man 4 release date.

More from The Digital Fix

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; the MCU, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.