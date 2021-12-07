Tom Holland has shared his favourite Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has shared his favourite moments from his predecessor’s films. Holland is, of course, the third actor to don Spidey’s iconic red and blue onesie, and while he may be the firm favourite of long term Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal that doesn’t mean the others don’t have their moments.

In an interview with Jakes Takes, Holland was asked which scenes from previous Spider-Man films he most wished he could appear in. For Tobey Maguire’s movies, it was the final confrontation between Spider-Man and his arch-enemy, the Green Goblin, which Holland thinks had a realism to it that the MCU’s Spidey fights haven’t.

“I love the final battle between him and the Goblin,” Holland explained. “I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

Holland’s movies haven’t been afraid to destroy the Wallcrawlers suit, but they’ve shied away from ripping the mask too much. Maguire’s movies were infamous for Spider-Man losing his mask, but if you’ve paid for the star of Seabiscuit, I guess you want to see his face.

As for Andrew Garfield’s films? Well, this might be controversial, but Holland likes the skateboarding stuff. “I love the skateboarding sequence,” he shared. “I know that’s kind of far from who Peter Parker is and a step away, but I really enjoy that sequence. I thought it was really fun.”

Who knows, maybe if the rumours are true and Garfield’s version of Spider-Man does appear in No Way Home, he can give him some skateboarding tips?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 and swings into cinemas on December 15.