Andrew Garfield calls Tom Holland the perfect Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield has taken a break from denying he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home to praise the man who replaced him, Tom Holland. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the former Wallcrawler described Holland as the “perfect Spider-Man” and explained how much he enjoys watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Spidey.

“I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I’m just super stoked,” he said. “I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position, to be able to sit in the audience and just kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up, mate, you didn’t do it as well as you could.'”

It’s nice that Garfield can acknowledge his successor’s achievements in the role, especially considering how often maligned the Amazing Spider-Man movies are. One person who recently slammed them (ok, that may be a stretch for dramatic effect) was the MCU’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland himself, who jokingly criticised Garfield’s web-shooters for being impossible for a teenager to design at home.

“I know that’s like impossible to make a thing that shoots a web out of your hand, but the one thing with [the web-shooters in] Andrew [Garfield]’s movie is that they were so small and so compact,” Holland told The Direct. “It didn’t really make much sense to me. But this is a big chunky thing that a kid would make in his room.”

“It’s not possible to see a photo that you’re in!” -Andrew Garfield “dispels” rumors about appearing in #SpiderManNoWayHome 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Y5GIV1HUqk — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 14, 2021

You can criticise a man’s movies Tom, but you should never say anything about his web-shooters. It’s just cruel. Back to Kimmel, though, who, when the topic of Spider-Man came up, couldn’t resist poking Garfield about the no way Home rumours.

Garfield once again denied that he was in No Way Home (that break didn’t last long). This time he was asked about an alleged photo of him on the set of No Way Home in his Spider-Man suit. Garfield denied having seen the picture but did admit he’d heard about it before saying: “It’s a Photoshop. I’m trying to manage expectations.”

At this point, though, I’m half-convinced that Garfield will still be denying he’s in No Way Home even after the film’s out on DVD. Maybe he should just do an Alfred Molina and spill the beans…