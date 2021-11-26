Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man spotted on No Way Home merchandise

Maybe the firmest confirmation we’ve had yet that Tobey Maguire will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home has come from an unlikely source – dog treats. But then, of course, we could be barking up the wrong skyscraper…

An eagle-eyed Twitter-user, Dominic Kravitz, has spotted what looks like Maguire’s version of Spidey on packaging that was included in his BarkBox order. BarkBox is a monthly subscription service for dog owners and they recently launched a special No Way Home themed box, which included the likes of Spidey Bites dog treats and a Doctor Strange plushie.

The inside of the box itself features a pamphlet showing Tom Holland’s Integrated Spider-Man suit, with half of it intercut in black & white with a Daily Bugle cover in the background. Looking closely behind the central hero’s head, part of another Spidey’s head can be seen in black and white. A closer look “confirms” that this is indeed the head of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy.

The image comes from a Daily Bugle cover from 2002’s Spider-Man and while this edition of the newspaper could easily feature in No Way Home, it doesn’t necessarily confirm that Maguire will be appearing in-person.

Speculation regarding who is or is not appearing in No Way Home is through the roof and we still have nearly a month to go before release. The latest trailer revealed a few juicy tidbits, but still left a lot for fans to discover when the film is actually in cinemas.

Everyone seems to be hoping that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear. Hope has been raised by the fact that villains from previous iterations of Spidey, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (probably played by Willem Dafoe, but could be James Franco) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are confirmed to appear.

You can see the images from the BarkBox packaging in Dominic Kravitz’s tweet below;

One thing is clear – until the film actually hits theatres, fans will continue to keep those Spidey casting rumours flying all over the web (sorry, sorry).