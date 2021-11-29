Spider-Man getting three more MCU movies after No Way Home, says Sony

Seems Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the end of the wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. Sony has confirmed that another trilogy is planned for Tom Holland, going way beyond Marvel Phase 4.

The comments were made during an interview with Fandango by Amy Pascal, producer on Spider-Man’s MCU outings, and one of the central figures in the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures arrangement. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal says. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Pascal mentions that No Way Home is “the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy”, and its arc has been Holland fully embodying Peter Parker. All of which sounds like a roundabout way of saying that yes, there will be a Spider-Man 4 in the MCU, and plenty more after that.

Nobody ever really thought we weren’t going to get more Spidey films, but with this being his third headlining feature after a bunch of other appearances, Holland’s future in the role seemed uncertain. However, all parties involved seem to enjoy printing money, so we can look forward to more in the future.

No Way Home celebrates the history of Spider-Man’s cinematic adventures to date, with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro all making an appearance. Their corresponding Spider-people, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are nowhere to be seen as yet, but fans are keeping their eyes peeled.

Spider-Man: No Way Man is directed by Jon Watts, and it swings into theatres December 17, 2021.