Tobey Maguire says No Way Home doesn’t “close the chapter” for his Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire has finally opened up about his experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing this might not be the last time we see 'Peter 2'. Speaking with Deadline, along with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Maguire explained how it was Sony and Marvel producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige's passion for the character that convinced him to don the webs again.

“The intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent,” he said. “To me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don't know, I just wanted to join that.”

The Seabiscuit star also admitted that “it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history.” He specifically mentions liking the “kind of resolutions” the film offered, which we imagine refers to No Way Home's tease that MJ (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter 2 eventually worked things out and got together (those crazy kids).

Perhaps the most intriguing line was his mention that this doesn’t “close the chapter” on his Spider-Man. There have been a lot of rumours that Maguire will once again slip on his super suit for Doctor Strange 2.

Raimi and Maguire, of course, have a long history working on the original Spider-Man trilogy together. Beyond that, a recent picture – which was taken by the voice actor Mariana Torres who dubs Wanda Maximoff in Portuguese – of Manolo Rey, who has extensively dubbed Tobey Maguire in the past, has got people speculating Peter 2 will be taking another trip across the Spider-verse.

Take that rumour with a pinch of salt, though. Plenty of characters have been rumoured to appear in Doctor Strange 2, and if they’re all true, that entire movie will just be a catwalk of cameos with no real story.