Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes fourth highest grossing movie of all time

Those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have forgotten who Peter Parker is — but we certainly haven’t. On Monday January 17, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. The action movie reportedly surpassed Black Panther to finish the day with $702.6 million in ticket sales.

Tom Holland’s third headline outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is among only five films to earn $700 million or more domestically after Black Panther ($700.4 million), fantasy movie Avatar ($760.5 million), MCU Phase 3 finale Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million),and sci-fi movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, No Way Home — which saw the return of an array of classic Spider-Man villains — is currently eighth on the all-time list of top-grossing films worldwide. As of Monday, it approximately has north of $1.63 billion in revenue globally. Below, as provided by The Hollywood Reporter, is a list of the ten highest-grossing films at the US box office.

Please note that these figures have not been adjusted for inflation.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $936.7 million Avengers: Endgame — $858.5 million Avatar — $760.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $702.7 million Black Panther — $700.4 million Avengers: Infinity War — $678.8 million Titanic — $659.4 million Jurassic World — $652.4 million The Avengers — $623.4 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $620.2 million

Reportedly, due to a large number of men in the 18-34 age bracket watching the movie in theatres, No Way Home is the first blockbuster to hit pre-pandemic-level numbers. Social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions meant that a lot of would-be theatrical releases were limited to streaming services instead, however, No Way Home opened just in cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in theatres. For those desperate to see more pictures of Spider-Man on the big screen once again, you don’t have long to wait. Spider-Man, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),the animated sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theatres on 7 October 2022.