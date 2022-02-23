Tom Holland says one of the Spider-Men used a fake ass in No Way Home

When that radioactive spider bit Peter Parker it bestowed upon him incredible powers. He could climb walls, move with a gymnast’s grace, and crush steel like styrofoam. It seems though, that not all Spider-Men are created equally because one of the actors who play the Wallcrawler has been relying on performance-enhancing substances that his spider-powered colleagues don’t.

That’s right, according to Tom Holland, one of the three Spider-Men to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home needed a bit of help filling out his spider-suit and has been relying on a fake bum. “I’ll give you a spoiler,” Holland told Seth Meyer. “And I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.”

Now it wouldn’t be right to speculate as to which of the amazing Spider-Men has a plastic posterior, but it is fun. We think Holland’s incredulous telling of the story seemingly rules him out. That leaves us with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as the potential suspects who wear the counterfeit crack.

We’ll let you do your own research as to which of them has a phoney posterior because we’re confident that Googling Spider-Man butts will put us on some sort of database we don’t want to be on.

Miraculously Tom Holland did speak about things other than Spider-Man’s bum while on Meyer’s show. He also spoke at length about how much he enjoyed working on the action movie, with Garfield and Maguire going so far as to call them brothers.

“It was the most incredible experience of my career to share the screen with them,” Holland said. “Playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating. When you’re 19, and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them was amazing.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is in theatres now. If you love the Wallcrawler, check out our guide on Spider-Man’s villains; they’re genuinely sinister.