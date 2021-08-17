J.K. Simmons rumoured to appear in Venom 2

According to a surprising source, J.K. Simmons may be making an appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In a synopsis posted on the Vue Cinema’s website for the upcoming action movie, the actor was listed as part of the cast, giving us a potential spoiler that the Daily Bugle editor-in-chief, J. Jonah Jameson, will be meeting the oily Spidey villain in the near future.

J.K. Simmons is no stranger to the web-slinging world. The star first appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and later made an appearance in Sony and Marvel’s joint production Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie ended on a cliff-hanger, where Simmons’s character exposed Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world. Following the tense events from Far From Home, it’s safe to say that we can expect to see Simmons return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it is shocking to find out that we might first see him in Sony’s Venom sequel.

On the Vue’s website, the published synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage lists J.K. Simmons as part of the confirmed cast. The actor’s name appears alongside Michelle Williams (Dawson’s Creek), Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Stephen Graham (The Virtues), and another surprising addition, Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Although the synopsis didn’t explicitly state that Simmons will be playing J. Jonah Jameson, it is safe to assume that he will be playing the editor-in-chief again if he appears in the thriller movie. According to the synopsis, Eddie (Tom Hardy) is trying to revive his career as an investigative journalist by interviewing a serial killer. J. Jonah Jameson’s appearance pretty much slots in perfectly with the plot.

However, Simmons and Hollander haven’t confirmed their involvement with the film. It is possible that the Vue simply made a mistake, but it is also possible that it has accidentally released a big cast spoiler. Stay tuned for updates.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was recently delayed. The movie is set to release on October 15. While we wait for news on Eddie and his slimy extra-terrestrial pal, here is our list of the best alien movies of all time.