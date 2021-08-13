Willem Dafoe refuses to confirm or deny if he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Willem Dafoe has refused to be Willem Da-friend to Spider-Man fans by not revealing if he’s in No Way Home. Ever since Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina’s return to the Spider-verse was announced, fans have been waiting for confirmation that Dafoe is coming back as well. There have been plenty of rumours over the last few months that he will be in the movie, but there’s been no official confirmation.

Unlike Foxx and Molina, both of whom have been incredibly loose-lipped about Spidey’s third MCU outing, Dafoe’s managed to keep his secrets to himself. In a recent interview with The Wrap, he was asked outright if he’s in the action movie, and he gave a classic no comment before explaining: “I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it.”

Dafoe might have refused to potentially break his embargo, but we do know a lot about No Way Home, thanks to every scooper’s favourite department, the licensing team. A number of reveals have already been spoiled by toy packaging, LEGO sets, and product descriptions.

We know that Spidey will get two new suits in the movie and that Doctor Strange will be making an appearance in the film. The current speculation is that it’s the Bleeker Street magician who’ll accidentally introduce Peter to the Multiverse, potentially releasing the other movies villains in the process.

What we don’t know is if the movie will be a live-action Spider-Verse. There have been countless rumours since production began on the action movie that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would both appear as Spider-Man in the film alongside Tom Holland. Garfield and Holland have both outright denied those rumours.

ok here’s some actual photos of the movie (yes, i know you saw them already) pic.twitter.com/lrQmM2aauc — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 26, 2021

One person who seems to enjoy stoking the fires of speculation is none other than Kevin Feige. In a recent interview, the Marvel head honcho admitted that every rumour you’ve read about the MCU has the potential to come true.

“I obviously don’t want to talk about rumours or speculation on what could happen or what couldn’t happen as it relates to any characters Marvel Studios hasn’t brought to the screen yet. But I will say what I’ve always said, having been at Marvel for 20 years, I wouldn’t dismiss anything, I wouldn’t rule anything out,” he told Rotten Tomatoes. “When and how and where remains to be seen. It could be, you know, any rumour you read online could happen anytime between now and never.”

All being well, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. Let’s hope Venom 2’s recent release date wobble doesn’t change that.