Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer, release date and everything else we know

Do you think Spider-Man’s a goody-two-shoes? Prefer your vigilantes with a bit more bite? Well, if you answered yes to either of those questions, we’ve got great news for you – we’re just a few short months away from the release of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.

Based on the comic book character of the same name, Venom (2018) saw Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) bond with an alien parasite to become the anti-hero Venom. Blessed with a whole host of eldritch powers, including super-strength, combat tentacles, and more teeth than a great white shark, Venom battled the evil symbiote Riot (Riz Ahmed) to save the Earth from an alien invasion. You know your typical superhero stuff… with more cannibalism.

Anyway, this symbiotic sequel will see Eddie return to battle his iconic comic book nemesis, the scarlet slayer, Carnage (Woody Harrelson). But you might be wondering when Venom 2 is set for release and want to know more about the plot. Well, don’t worry, dear reader; if you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

When will Venom 2 be released?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release in the UK on September 15. Like a lot of movies originally slated for release in 2020, the Venom sequel was delayed numerous times.

The movie was initially scheduled for October 2, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic saw it pushed back to June 25, 2021. It was then further delayed until September 17, 2021. The film was then knocked back to September 24. Thankfully, Venom 2 was eventually moved forward to its current release date.

Who is in the Venom 2 cast?

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who shares his body with an alien symbiote. Together the pair are the anti-hero Venom, San Francisco’s lethal protector. They’ll be facing off against the psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the hyper-violent symbiote, Carnage.

Eddie won’t be the only one trying to bring the symbiotic psycho to justice. He’ll be joined by Mulligan (Stephen Graham), a detective looking for the remains of Cletus’ victims, and Michelle Williams also returns as Anne Weying, a district attorney, and Eddie’s former fiancee.

Carnage has his own backup in the form of his girlfriend Shriek (Naomie Harris), who, in the comics, is a powerful mutant with the ability to manipulate sound. Sean Delaney and Larry Olubamiwo have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Andy Serkis has replaced Reuben Fleischer as director, partly due to Fleischer’s previous commitments to Zombieland 2, and partly because of Serkis’ experience working with motion-capture technology as both an actor and director.

Is Spider-Man in Venom 2?

Ever since the first Venom film was released, there have been lingering questions about the film’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Kevin Feige was pretty emphatic in denying Venom is set in the MCU – telling AlloCiné [Via /Film] in 2017, “there is no plan for Venom in the MCU. It’s a Sony Project” – Sony has been a bit coyer about things.

Venom producer, Amy Pascal, claimed that Sony’s Marvel films were “adjacent” to the MCU (whatever that means) and teased a potential crossover. Since then, Sony and Marvel have renegotiated their shared custody of Spider-Man and his supporting characters.

We currently don’t know the specifics of that deal and if it allows for a Tom Holland cameo. Still, the appearance of Spider-Man graffiti, and Michael Keaton’s Vulture, in the Morbius trailer has got fans hopeful we’ll finally see a face-off between Venom and the Wallcrawler – despite Sony’s comments to the contrary.

Unfortunately, Andy Serkis has denied all rumours about a Spider-Man cameo or potential crossover. “We’re treating this very much as his own world. Venom’s story is his own world,” Serkis told IGN. “There are nods and little moments just like this – newspaper The Daily Bugle – but on the whole, he’s unaware, they’re unaware at this point of other characters like Spider-Man. So, that’s the way we’ve chosen to play this particular episode of the movie.”

That said, in recent years, Feige has admitted that Spider-Man and Venom meeting seems “likely“, so who knows maybe Andy’s just trying to keep things a surprise.

Where is the Venom 2 trailer?

The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on May 10, 2021. The short clip gave us our first look at Harrelson’s psychopathic symbiotic serial killer Carnage, and tee’d up a brawl between the two.

What is Venom 2 about?

Set one year after the events of the first Venom movie, the sequel will see Eddie struggling to adapt to sharing his body with the alien symbiote. Serkis told IGN the relationship between Eddie and Venom is central to the film, joking that they’re at “the Odd Couple stage of their relationship” and that they’re still figuring out how to live with each other.

Describing Venom as a “maniac toddler”, Serkis explained that the film would show how strained their relationship has become with Eddie unable to concentrate on work and Venom frustrated that he can’t do anything without permission.

However, the pair will have to put their differences aside when a botched execution attempt sees Cletus Kasady become the host for the Carnage symbiote.

With all the powers of a symbiote, Cletus easily escapes prison, forcing Eddie and Venom to swing into action before Kasady massacres everyone in San Francisco. That said, don’t go thinking this is going to be a bloodbath. Producer Avi Arad has already said the film wouldn’t be R-rated.