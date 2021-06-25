Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release date, cast, and everything else we know

Probably one of the best hand to hand combat fighters in Marvel history, Shang-Chi is a hero who has long deserved his own movie, and now, finally, the superhero is getting his big Hollywood break. Marvel Studios began developing the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back in 2018, and it’s safe to say that all us Marvel fans and martial art enthusiasts have been buzzing ever since we found out. But what do we really know about this action-packed film? Well, fear not all you comic book fanatics because we’ve gathered heaps of inside info on the first martial arts movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Focusing on the comic book character Shang-Chi, who made his first appearance back in 1973, Legend of the Ten Rings will be Shang-Chi’s big-screen debut. The film also marks an important moment in Marvel history, as it will be the first Asian actor-led film out of its current cinematic entries. A Shang-Chi film has been “in the works” since 2001, but it wasn’t until 2018 when the studio started production on the movie, and 2020 when filming properly started. Needless to say, after all the years of speculation, teasers and waiting, it is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films, and we are all anxious to know as much as we can.

Well, you can all relax and, like our martial artist hero, focus on centering your Chi because we here at The Digital Fix have done all the heavy lifting for you. Here is everything you need to know about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; from its cast to its release date, we’ve got it all.

What is Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’s release date?

We actually have a confirmed release date of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, straight from Disney itself. The film is scheduled to drop September 3 this year. This release date has been backed up by an Instagram post straight from Simu Liu, who will be playing Shang-Chi in the film.

Like Black Widow, this September release date will apply to both theatres worldwide, and for those who want to watch the film via Disney’s Streaming service Disney Plus.

The solid release date comes as a massive relief after a string of delays over the last year that had slowed down production. Filming for Shang-Chi began back in February 2020, but due to Covid-19 was halted for a while. However, things seem to have gone smoothly otherwise, and fans can look forward to the film being released later this year.

What is Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings about?

Anyone familiar with the original Shang-Chi comics from the ‘70s knows the character is a bit of a walking stereotype. Thankfully Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is looking to branch away from the previous depictions of a one-dimensional Asian character, and will add more layers to the martial arts expert’s story, in an attempt to avoid any racist cliches.

According to the official synopsis: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.”

It seems like we can expect a deep story, where Shang-Chi’s family and daddy issues will drive his character. The latest trailer for the film shows that Shang-Chi and his relationship with his villainous father will probably be at the film’s forefront, next to all the heart-racing typical Marvel action scenes that we’ve all come to expect and enjoy from the studio. It’s looking to be one of Marvel’s emotionally darker storylines, honing in on a broken home and a man’s anguish to accept all aspects of his identity.

Watch the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings here:

The trailer also revealed the return of Abomination (one of The Incredible Hulk’s villains), but his role in the plot has yet to be explained. However, we have our own theories, which you can read about here.

WHO ARE THE SHANG-CHI CAST?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, is a Marvel film full of fresh and returning faces. A lot of the cast have dabbled in the MCU before, and can be seen in films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or Avengers: Infinity War. The movie’s casting is also a huge achievement for Marvel in terms of inclusion and representation for the Asian community, reflecting the groundbreaking reality that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie.

Here is a list of the currently confirmed cast:

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Awkwafina (Katy)

Tony Chiu-wai Leung (Wenwu/The Mandarin)

Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan)

Fala Chen (Jiang Li)

Meng’er Zhang (Xialing)

Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist)

Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon)

Benedict Wong will also be making an appearance as Wong, previously seen in Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Tekken actor, Dallas Liu, has also been added to the cast line-up, but his role has yet to be disclosed.

As previously mentioned, the second trailer revealed that Abomination would be in the film’s roster. However, another familiar face from the trailer that a few hardcore Marvel fans picked up was Zack Cherry as a bus driver. Cherry previously appeared as a street vendor in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. It may be a small easter egg, but who doesn’t love crossovers?

Be sure to keep up to date with the article for more news about Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.