MCU’s 2022 release schedule may have leaked online

Disney Plus looks set to be streaming several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows this summer, if new leaks are to be believed. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, who are known to pride themselves on secrecy around their major projects, it looks like the perpetrator behind the leak is none other than… themselves.

On the Marvel Studios Japan website, four MCU TV shows previously announced by the streaming service in November seem be gearing up for summer 2022 releases. While She-Hulk, I Am Groot, and What If…? season 2 aren’t given precise release dates, they are all listed after fantasy film Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, which is currently tipped for a May 4 release.

Action movie Thor: Love and Thunder appears to follow these three series and is listed as having a July 2022 release date. Ms Marvel in turn is listed as the final item on the schedule. Like the other shows, it isn’t tipped as having an exact release date, although it is listed on the website as coming in summer 2022.



As reported by Comic Book, if this leak is confirmed to be accurate, it marks the first solid confirmation by Marvel Studios that What If…? season 2 is coming this year.

2021 was a big year for Disney Plus Marvel shows, as Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye were all released throughout the year to widely positive reception from fans and critics alike. As well as tying up some loose ends from Phase 3, these respective TV series helped to hit the ground running with the MCU Phase 4.

Marvel Studios haven’t commented publicly on the leak or removed the information from the Japan website yet, so it remains to be seen whether these rumours turn out to be true. Either way, we imagine the execs wish Doctor Strange could cast a forgetting spell for them!