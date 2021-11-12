Marvel gives huge update about upcoming TV series on Disney Plus Day

Marvel has dropped announcements about twelve (and counting) new TV series, or new seasons of current shows, on Disney Plus Day. They include She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot and Agatha: House of Harkness.

The news came thick-and-fast and was hard to keep up with, so we’re going to do our best to round up the announcements here. A 14-minute long Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special is available on the streaming service now, which explores the Disney Plus series of the MCU – past, present and future.

First, we had X-Men ’97 – an animated series, coming in 2023. The next tweet was about Moon Knight, with just the logo and “coming soon” – the special on the site does show some footage though.

The tweet about She-Hulk also just says “coming soon” – the footage in the special shows Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk being trained by Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. She utters the immortal line; “don’t make me angry, you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

The next announcement was for Ms Marvel, which says coming Summer 2022. It stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. In the footage, she says; “it’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.” We see her standing on a rooftop in an amusing red and blue suit.

Check out all the new MCU logos here:

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…?, an animated Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QnLz5U28YY — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

We then had tweets with logos for What If…? season 2, Echo – an original series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year – an animated original series, I Am Groot – an animated original series, Ironheart – an original series, Marvel Zombies – an animated original series and Secret Invasion – an original series. All of these just say “coming soon” and there is no more information in the Disney Plus Special.

The one series we know a little more about is Agatha: House of Harkness – due to the fact it’s a spin-off of the hit show WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn will be returning to her role as Wanda’s friendly neighbour Agatha, who [spoiler alert] was revealed to be a witchy villain in the show which aired earlier this year.

If you can’t get enough of the MCU check out our guide on Marvel’s Phase 4.