Tatiana Maslany sings Madonna and Kermit the Frog in She-Hulk MCU Disney Plus series

Tatiana Maslany, star of sci-fi series Orphan Black, is becoming She-Hulk for the Disney Plus MCU TV series of the same name. In a new interview, she’s revealed she’ll be doing a spot and singing, naming two hits we can expect in the show.

Maslany appears on the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast, and during the interview, the topic shifts to her upcoming shift as Jessica ‘She-Hulk’ Walters. She can’t give much away for fear of Marvel’s secret police, but she does mention a pair of songs Jessica will perform at some point. Madonna’s ‘Fever’ and Kermit the Frog’s ‘It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green’ are among the tunes on Jessica’s playlist for a spot of karaoke. No real context for this is given, but we can surmise from what we know about the character in the comics.

The most popular iteration of She-Hulk had her as a fourth-wall-breaking comedic hero. The cousin of Bruce Banner’s Hulk, she’s a straight-laced lawyer by day and a superhero by night, and her stories tend to have an odd melding of those two worlds.

A jukebox musical would certainly be new for Marvel Phase 4. In Hawkeye, Clint Barton takes his family to see Rogers, based on the life and times of Captain America. But an in-universe Broadway production is different from having song numbers in and of themselves.

We don’t know a huge amount about She-Hulk right now. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Tim Roth’s Abomination join Maslany in the cast, and Jessica Gao is the showrunner for the ten episodes.

We’ll let you know when we have more, and in the meantime, practice those pop classics.