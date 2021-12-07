Simu Liu trolls critics in his response to Shang-Chi 2 news

One of the biggest 2021 hits for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently announced to be getting a sequel – with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the project. Simu Liu, who plays the titular character in the action movie, took to social media to celebrate the Shang-Chi 2 news in the best possible way – by trolling all the critics who said it would never happen.

Due to Covid-19 and Disney’s change in its distribution and theatrical release strategy in 2021, many thought Shang-Chi would stumble at the box office when it was released in September. Kevin Feige himself seemed hesitant, saying that the release of the fantasy movie would be an “interesting experiment” for the company’s data. However, despite worries, Shang-Chi excelled past everyone’s expectations earning an impressive $432 million at the worldwide box office and ranking eighth on the list of 2021’s highest-grossing films so far.

In response to the news that Shang-Chi 2 is now officially in the works, Simu Liu took to Twitter to poke fun at everyone who thought the film would underperform.

The star shared the production announcement to followers along with the caption: “Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!”

Flopped so hard we got a sequel!! https://t.co/69yPeuX2ma — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time Liu has trolled Shang-Chi’s critics. In September 2021, the star posted a meme of himself in an old stock photo found online. In the pic of him smiling and pointing at a computer screen, the star stated that it was him laughing at the people who thought Shang-Chi would flop too.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

Along with Shang-Chi 2, Cretton is developing a Marvel TV series for Disney Plus. Variety reports that the director has signed an exclusive deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu Onyx Collective, which allows him to make TV projects for both streaming services. Currently, it is unclear if Cretton’s TV series will be a Shang-Chi spin-off or focus on another Marvel character completely – stay tuned for updates.

We are curious to see if Shang-Chi 2 can live up to its successful predecessor. And hopefully, Liu will continue to keep us entertained with all his online antics. While we wait on Shang-Chi updates, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 4.