Shang-Chi star mocks those who said MCU movie would flop with hilarious stock photo

The latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has broken box-office records. The fantasy movie smashed its opening weekend, grossing $90 million in the US for the biggest labour day weekend box office of all time, earning over $146 million worldwide. News of the action movie’s financial success is monumental as Shang-Chi is also Marvel’s first Chinese superhero story. Simu Liu decided to celebrate the flick’s success on Twitter in the best way anyone could – by using memes of himself.

Recently, old stock photos featuring the new MCU actor have been taking the internet by storm, and everyone is getting in on that sweet meme action, even Liu. In response to Shang-Chi’s impressive box office, the star tweeted one of the said stock photos that showed him and two other models pointing happily at a laptop screen. Liu captions the pic, writing: “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”

The meme could be calling back to Kevin Feige’s past comments about Shang-Chi’s exclusive theatrical release being an “interesting experiment” – referring to Marvel and Disney’s choice to break away from their hybrid model for the film, which previously saw movies release in cinemas and on the streaming service Disney Plus simultaneously. Liu publicly slammed the comment. However, Feige has since responded to the situation, assuring fans and the actor it was just a misunderstanding. There appears to be no tension between the two.

Besides killing it at the box office, the film continually impresses critics, with some dubbing it as the best action seen in the MCU yet. Currently, the film holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its ending and post-credit scene already have fans itching for news on Shang-Chi 2.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

But movie-goers will have to wait before we see Liu’s next MCU cinematic outing. The next Marvel project in the Phase 4 line-up is Eternals, which is set to release on November 5, 2021, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home which will swing into theatres in December.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently showing in theatres.