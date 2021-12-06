Shang-Chi 2 confirmed with Destin Daniel Cretton to write and direct MCU sequel

Shang-Chi 2, sequel to the MCU‘s summer hit – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – has been confirmed, with writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton returning. Cretton is also developing a Marvel series for Disney Plus.

Shang-Chi is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year at the US box office, grossing $225 million. Worldwide, it was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year, with $430 million.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement.

Sources have told Variety that the first Disney Plus show Cretton is working on is a comedy. This suggests that it will probably focus on Awkwafina’s Katy.

Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The new deal will allow Cretton to develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective for Hulu. He’s come a long way since 2013’s indie film Short Term 12.

Shang-Chi ended with the titular character (played by Simu Liu) being approached by Doctor Strange’s sidekick Wong (Benedict Wong) and going off with him to train. Could this mean that he will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it’s released in May of next year?

We will probably have some time to wait until we find out any details about Shang-Chi 2, but knowing the MCU, Simu Liu and Awkwafina are likely to pop up here and there while we wait. Now that there are not just the movies, but the TV shows for cameo opportunities, who knows when we’ll see them again?