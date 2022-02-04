Samuel L Jackson teases “old school Nick Fury” in Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson has teased a younger version of Nick Fury will appear in the upcoming Disney Plus TV series Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion will see Jackson, who’s been a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man, reprise the role of Nick Fury as he investigates a potential invasion of shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls.

There may be more to the series than we expect, however if Jackson’s recent Instagram post is to be believed. The action movie star posted a picture of himself with Nick Fury’s trademark beard but missing his iconic eyepatch and scar. He captioned the photo, “Old School Fury Day, gotta find the groove!”

This has got Marvel fans thinking we may see a flashback to Fury’s younger days before he was a seasoned superhero veteran. There’s just one problem with that theory, Jackson appears to have a shaved head in the photo, and we know (thanks to Captain Marvel) that Fury wore his hair longer before losing his eye; he also didn’t have a beard.

Now it’s possible that Fury was just experimenting with his look when we saw him in Captain Marvel, but we’ve another theory. What if this similar but different version of Fury is a Skrull impersonating the former head of SHIELD? That or Marvel’s VFX team plan on adding the hair digitally later?

Jackson isn’t the only star set to appear in Secert Invasion. He’ll be joined by Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders (of How I met Your Mother fame), who’ll be reprising the roles of Talos and Maria Hill, respectively.

A few new faces to Marvel Phase 4 will crop us as well, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, and Christopher McDonald. Their roles haven’t been disclosed yet though, meaning any of them could be an alien invader.