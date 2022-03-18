Samuel L. Jackson hints at a Nick Fury Ant-Man 3 appearance

There is no denying that Nick Fury is an MCU staple, but could he be appearing in some surprising action movies in the multiverse? Samuel L Jackson, who is currently set to reprise his role as the eye-patch wearing character in The Marvels and the upcoming Disney Plus TV series Secret Invasion, has hinted that he may have another secret role under his Avenger’s belt – Ant-Man 3.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson revealed three Marvel Projects that he recently came in production contact with. “When I was in London just now. It was Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels was happening, and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion. So it was like, three Marvel movies on one lot,” Jackson explained. “I was kind of running around from place to place.”

Many fans have pointed out that Jackson’s words may indicate that Nick Fury will have a part in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the third instalment of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) adventures as the tiniest Avenger. However, before we all start looking forward to a Scott and Nick pair up, it should be noted that nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Marvel also has a history of filming certain scenes for different movies through the same set, which may be the case here. As mentioned previously, the star is confirmed to be a part of The Marvels and Secret invasion, so all three projects are likely sharing some production resources. But who knows, we may have also just stumbled upon a character reveal, despite the Marvel police’s best efforts at secrecy.

Currently, the cast list for Ant-man 3 is already shaping up to be an impressive roster of talent. Bill Murray has confirmed that he will be playing an undisclosed villain in the upcoming science fiction movie. Joining him is Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Evangeline Lilly. If Samuel L. Jackson does indeed add his name to the flick, the star power in the sequel will simply increase tenfold.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023. For more adrenaline-inducing fun, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 4.