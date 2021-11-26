The Marvels set image reveals Ms Marvel’s costume

Excitement levels are high for the new raft of Marvel Disney Plus shows, including Moon Knight and She-Hulk. One of the most popular characters to get her own series is Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel.

On Disney Plus Day, we were given a short tease of the show, including what looked like a homemade costume. But we also know that Kamala will be appearing in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, and an onset photo has already revealed a costume change for the character.

We are by now familiar with this superhero trajectory, as we’ve seen with characters like Spider-Man and even Kick-Ass. They start off making their own costume and gradually evolve into a more professional suit.

We know that Ms Marvel is going to start in Summer 2022 on Disney Plus and The Marvels won’t come out until February 2023, so it makes sense that Kamala will have evolved between the show and the movie.

The new costume shows gold accents, with what looks like a crown motif on the sleeves. It’s also the first good full-length shot of the Ms Marvel suit, including red-and-gold boots.

Kamala gains her powers from the Terrigen Mists and adopts the persona of Ms Marvel, due to idolising Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU). Ms Marvel’s powers include being a polymorph who can elongate and alter her size and sometimes change her appearance entirely. She can rapidly heal after changing back to her normal appearance.

A Disney Plus Sizzle Reel released in December 2020 is a good introduction to the character;

One of the main villains that Ms Marvel faces is The Inventor, who does not appear in the tease. It is currently unclear which villains Ms Marvel will face in the show. We do know, however, that Kamala’s crush Kamran has been cast – he will be played by Rish Shah.

You can see the on-set photo of Kamala’s costume in The Marvels in this tweet;

The Marvels will be directed by Nia DaCosta, and will also see the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who was last seen in WandaVision). Monica’s mother Maria Rambeau was played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel (2019).