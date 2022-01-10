Bill Murray confirms he’s playing a villain in Ant-Man 3

In his storied career, Bill Murray has seen and done it all. He busted ghosts in New York, played basketball with cartoons, and been trapped in a time loop in the dullest town on planet Earth. Now though, the master of the sly aside is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and go toe-to-toe with Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 3.

Yes, we finally know that Murray’s going to be playing a villain in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Murray admitted as much while appearing as a guest on The Eli Manning Show. Manning asked Murray what his superpower was in Ant-Man 3, to which the legendary actor replied, “My power is, I’m a bad guy.”

Unfortunately, he wouldn’t reveal anything else (Marvel secret police are everywhere) about the upcoming action movie or who exactly he was he’s playing. There had been rumours that he was going to be playing Robert Lang – the father of the titular Ant-Man – but his comments about playing a bad guy suggest this isn’t true.

One bad guy we do know will be making an appearance is Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). First introduced at the end of Loki, Kang is a frequent foe of the Avengers and Fantastic Four who uses his mastery of the fourth dimension to build an empire across time.

The variant we saw in Loki seemed nice enough, but he was skewered by Sylvie leading to time and the multiverse spiralling out of control. We know Ant-Man 3’s take on the character will be very different and presumably more in line with his deadly comic book counterpart.

Ant-Man 3 is part of Marvel Phase 4 and hits cinemas on July 28 2023.