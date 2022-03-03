Loki writer says he enjoys testing Kevin Feige’s limits

He may have been a key part of creating one of the MCU‘s most popular TV series, but Michael Waldron, the writer of Loki, ought to be more careful who he annoys. The writer, who helped bring the God of Mischief to streaming service Disney Plus, has joked that he really enjoys testing the limits of his Marvel boss, Kevin Feige, with the storylines they create for the sci-fi series.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the Royal Television Society, Waldron described the various ideas and script developments he would send to the Marvel top dog, and just enjoyed seeing where the boundaries were when it came to exploring Loki’s journey.

“You’ve got to test the fences…With [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, you get to see how far you can go,” Waldron says. “So you write in Sylvie soccer kicking an armadillo with a laser mounted on its back and they tell you ‘OK, that’s too much. I like the mind invasion but maybe pull back on the laser armadillo,'” he adds.

We’re not sure about you, but the whole laser armadillo thing sounds like a great idea? Although, maybe Feige, who has overseen one of the biggest popular culture phenomenon of all time with his epic Marvel Universe, knows best.

Loki was the third of the Marvel TV series, as the MCU expands beyond movies for its Phase 4. The show was responsible for introducing Jonathan Majors as Marvel super-villain, Kang the Conqueror, and the conclusion of that first season was at least partly responsible for the huge mess the multiverse is in right now ahead of Doctor Strange 2.

Loki season 2 doesn’t have a set release date yet, but we do know that Waldron will be back. Unfortunately, Kate Herron, who helmed the first season, has moved on, but she will be replaced by Moon Knight directorial duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.