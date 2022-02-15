Owen Wilson to return for Loki season 2

Owen Wilson to return for Loki season 2

Loki season 2 has bagged another returning star for its cast, none other than Owen Wilson. During a Wired autocomplete interview, Wilson sat down and answered the internet’s most asked questions relating to himself. One of these questions was about his fate in the MCU. Well fear not Loki fans, the star confirmed that he will be back on the god of mischief’s TV series for a second season.

In season 1 of the hit Disney Plus series, Loki, Wilson played Mobius M. Mobius, a former agent of the Time Variance Authority. In the show’s finale, fans may remember how, thanks to Loki’s variant Sylvie’s universe-altering antics, Mobius no longer recognised Loki or had any recollection of his time together with the god. In the upcoming season, which will reportedly begin filming this summer, many figured we’d see Mobius again, however now we have a firm confirmation from Wilson himself.

Responding to the question ‘Owen Wilson coming back to Loki’ the star, said: “yes, he is coming back to Loki, and I think we will start filming that pretty soon.” Wilson then praised his Loki co-star Tom Hiddleston who is also set to return as the show’s titular character in season 2. “I have had a great time working on Loki,” he explained. “I really enjoy Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

You can watch the full video of Owen Wilson’s interview below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Currently, we don’t know what Loki season 2’s plot will be about. With Wilson’s return, we may get to see more information regarding TVA agents, and potentially see Mobius’s straight-laced demeanour fall once he learns that agents are actually brainwashed variants. We also imagine the next chapter in the sci-fi series will involve the Kang variant, which has taken over the TVA. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

While we wait on more news, here are our guides to Marvel Phase 4, and the best Disney Plus movies.

Emma-Jane Betts

Staff Writer

Updated: Feb 15, 2022

Marvel Cinematic Universe
Action & adventure Science fiction Superhero TV Movies
Get involved
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum
{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Owen Wilson to return for Loki season 2","type":"news","category":"marvel-cinematic-universe"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"Action & adventure","title":"Marvel Cinematic Universe","genres":["Action & adventure","Science fiction","Superhero","TV","Movies"]}}}}
We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. For more information, click here.

Promoted

The best movies on Amazon Prime

The best movies on Amazon Prime

The best soundbars in 2022

The best soundbars in 2022

The best movies based on books

The best movies based on books

About Powered by Network-N